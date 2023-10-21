Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.11.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $400.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $400.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.59. The company has a market capitalization of $177.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.09 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

