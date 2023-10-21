Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys 6,202 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 2,067.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,502 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,580,619 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,000,231,000 after acquiring an additional 156,138 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $682,195,000 after purchasing an additional 344,145 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of RIO opened at $60.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.84. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.77 dividend. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 6%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus reduced their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.