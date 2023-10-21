Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys New Shares in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 98,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.08% of Select Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 165,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $897,000. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Select Medical

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $1,341,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,039,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,803,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Select Medical Stock Down 1.7 %

SEM stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 3.14%. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Select Medical from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

About Select Medical

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

