Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 108.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM opened at $119.92 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.70 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.78 and a 200-day moving average of $132.16.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YUM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,727,983.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,501 shares of company stock worth $1,610,644. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.