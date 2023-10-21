Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 245.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 573.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.26. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BNP Paribas cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

