Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp grew its position in Moody’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Moody’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $844,305.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,476,290.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $844,305.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,476,290.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,829 shares of company stock valued at $10,416,097. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $404.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.47.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $309.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $328.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.57. The stock has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $233.22 and a 12 month high of $363.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

