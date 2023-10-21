Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $238.53 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $224.00 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.27. The company has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

