Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Grows Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4,420.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,817,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $269.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.58. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $206.72 and a 1-year high of $295.07. The firm has a market cap of $88.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

