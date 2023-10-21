Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $1.37 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.1% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Diageo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Diageo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $151.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.67. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $146.60 and a 1 year high of $191.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.67) to GBX 2,950 ($36.03) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.03) to GBX 3,800 ($46.42) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

