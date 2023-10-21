Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,434.43.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,019.36 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.78 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,132.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,288.07.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.20. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. The business had revenue of $982.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.62 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.