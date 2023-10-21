Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $1.57 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.45.

Shares of IBM opened at $137.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

