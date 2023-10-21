Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $2.23 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Sysco by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock opened at $65.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.10 and its 200-day moving average is $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $87.41.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYY. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SYY

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.