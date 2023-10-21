Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $403,000 Position in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) by 325.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,116 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,445,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBR opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $893.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.53. Sabine Royalty Trust has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $91.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.04.

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.95% and a return on equity of 967.64%. The company had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.279 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 42.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

