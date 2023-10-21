Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $616,000 Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,902,000 after buying an additional 73,605 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,998,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,108,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $498,336,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $408,929,000 after buying an additional 174,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.94.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.5 %

SHW opened at $237.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $199.01 and a twelve month high of $283.80. The stock has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

