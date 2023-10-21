Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $882,000 Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,948 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,863,000 after buying an additional 36,593 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.31 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $169.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

