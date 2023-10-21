Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Increases Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Dover were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Dover by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 46,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 25,035 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Dover by 65.8% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Dover by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 70,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DOV. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $134.69 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $119.25 and a 12 month high of $160.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

