Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Increases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Down 1.2 %

Chubb stock opened at $207.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.11. The company has a market cap of $85.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

