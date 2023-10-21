Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Invests $3.13 Million in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.08% of Select Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 2.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 7.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,517,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,363,000 after buying an additional 109,585 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2.7% during the first quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 75,776 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Select Medical by 33.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 93,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 23,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Select Medical from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Medical

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $1,341,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,039,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,803,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SEM stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average of $28.24. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $33.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.