Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Invests $432,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

GEHC stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.41.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEHC. Argus began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

