Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases Shares of 19,953 Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 30.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.57.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 2.3 %

UHS stock opened at $124.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.52 and a 200-day moving average of $136.89.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.