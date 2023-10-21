Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $166.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $311.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.29. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $149.74 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

