Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.3% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 21.1% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 106,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.30.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 907,655 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,714,805. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $584.64 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $565.42 and a 200-day moving average of $479.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $554.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

