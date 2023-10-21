Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 27,024 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,726 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 27,024 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna upped their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $34.92 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

