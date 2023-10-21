Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 285 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.5 %

QQQ opened at $354.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $366.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.46. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $259.08 and a 1 year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

