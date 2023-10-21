Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 366 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $31.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $42.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.86%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.