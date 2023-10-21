Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 390 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $266.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.77 and a 1-year high of $358.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.70.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

