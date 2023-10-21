Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 459 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 12,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $237.70 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $199.01 and a 12 month high of $283.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.37 and its 200 day moving average is $251.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.94.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

