Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 600 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 510,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after acquiring an additional 21,222 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 440.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Altria Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.48. The firm has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $51.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

