Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 860 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 47,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,693,000. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 41,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $982,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV opened at $74.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.70. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

