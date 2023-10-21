Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Takes Position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBT. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 378.8% during the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 439,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,735,000 after buying an additional 348,085 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 147,931 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 71.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 193,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 80,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $957.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.36. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $27.77.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 97.93% and a return on equity of 20,615.65%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

(Free Report)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.