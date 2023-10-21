Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in General Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in General Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 3.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

GE opened at $106.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $115.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 52 week low of $54.17 and a 52 week high of $117.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.33.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

