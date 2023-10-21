Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its holdings in Biogen by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $257.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.14. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.41 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on Biogen from $276.00 to $269.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.48.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

