Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.31. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $42.12.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENB. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

