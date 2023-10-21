Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.5% in the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $137.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $124.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.45.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

