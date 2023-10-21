Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,305 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Target were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $667,223,000 after buying an additional 2,355,191 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Target by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,551 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

TGT opened at $108.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.45.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.35.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

