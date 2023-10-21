Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $51,922,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.7% in the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.5% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 294,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $66,373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,059 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.5% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 474,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,003,000 after purchasing an additional 32,948 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,385.5% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $190.59 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $109.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.72.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

