LPL Financial LLC Acquires 60,274 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,990,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,274 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 5.17% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $78,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after buying an additional 988,586 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,489,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,741,000 after purchasing an additional 111,723 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,449,000 after buying an additional 74,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 693,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,569,000 after buying an additional 88,698 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

HYLS stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $41.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.50.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

