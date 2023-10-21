LPL Financial LLC Buys 534,557 Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534,557 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 12.51% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $78,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QGRO. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:QGRO opened at $66.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.15. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.91 and a 12-month high of $72.09. The firm has a market cap of $602.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08.

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

