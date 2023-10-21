LPL Financial LLC Buys 80,554 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,180,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,554 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $68,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464,865 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 44,324.8% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,038,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,370 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,466,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,260 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,305,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TTE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup began coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $65.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.76. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $56.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.61 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

