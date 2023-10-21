LPL Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 543,902 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 84,743 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $71,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,129,916,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,198,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $108.83 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The stock has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on Target

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.