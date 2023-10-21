LPL Financial LLC Has $66.60 Million Stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,445,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,431 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.68% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $66,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of ITM stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

