LPL Financial LLC Has $66.74 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,288,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,070 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Dominion Energy worth $66,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.91. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.48.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

