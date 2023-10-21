LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,268 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.92% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $81,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 746.3% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

AVUS opened at $71.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.72. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $64.43 and a 52-week high of $78.53.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.