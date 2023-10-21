LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,988,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,799 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 32.54% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $86,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XLSR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 980,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,363,000 after acquiring an additional 132,790 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 342,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,761,000 after buying an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 330,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,333,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 320,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 203,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XLSR opened at $40.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $288.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $36.74 and a 52-week high of $44.68.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

