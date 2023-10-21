LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,013,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,181 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.09% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $69,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 550,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,369,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 111,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,204,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $61.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.63. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $59.56 and a twelve month high of $75.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

