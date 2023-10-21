LPL Financial LLC Purchases 38,706 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,132,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,706 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.99% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $70,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 930.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $64.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.92.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

