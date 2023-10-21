LPL Financial LLC Purchases 76,695 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,044,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,695 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $76,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.5% during the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.07. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.38 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.29%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.