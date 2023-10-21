LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,727 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of BlackRock worth $82,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in BlackRock by 98,608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,883,117,000 after buying an additional 96,674,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,634,000 after buying an additional 129,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,778,039,000 after buying an additional 41,280 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.2 %

BlackRock stock opened at $614.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $666.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $679.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $570.94 and a 52-week high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.72%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.