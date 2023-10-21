LPL Financial LLC Sells 15,359 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,359 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.64% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $84,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $64,557,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,842,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,595,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1,456.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 49,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,825,000 after acquiring an additional 48,444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $125.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.34. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $160.71. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

