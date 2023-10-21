LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,547 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 867,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Morgan Stanley worth $74,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the second quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 225,135 shares of company stock worth $28,081,750. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS opened at $73.13 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.35 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.91 and its 200 day moving average is $85.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

